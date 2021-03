Reilly is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't play Thursday versus Calgary, Murray Pam of FullPressHockey.com reports.

With Reilly on the shelf, Braydon Coburn will draw into the lineup against the Flames on Thursday. Reilly, who's picked up eight helpers through 24 games this campaign, will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's game versus Calgary.