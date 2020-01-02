Senators' Mike Reilly: Dealt to Ottawa
The Canadiens dished Reilly to the Senators on Thursday in exchange for Andrew Sturtz and a 2021 fifth-round selection, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Reilly racked up four assists over just 14 games played with the Canadiens this year. With the Senators banged up on the back end, Reilly should provide some depth and will aim for a better run following the change of scenery.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.