The Canadiens dished Reilly to the Senators on Thursday in exchange for Andrew Sturtz and a 2021 fifth-round selection, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Reilly racked up four assists over just 14 games played with the Canadiens this year. With the Senators banged up on the back end, Reilly should provide some depth and will aim for a better run following the change of scenery.