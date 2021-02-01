Reilly notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

Reilly served in a top-pairing capacity with Thomas Chabot (lower body) unavailable Sunday. That also led to Reilly seeing time on the first power-play unit, where he set up Drake Batherson's first-period tally. The 27-year-old Reilly has done alright on the scoresheet with four assists in eight contests, but he carries an ugly minus-10 rating. The Illinois native could have some DFS appeal while Chabot is sidelined, but Reilly is probably best left off of season-long rosters in most formats.