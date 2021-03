Reilly (upper body) will be a game-time decision Sunday in Calgary, per coach D.J. Smith, Bruce Garrioch of TSN.ca reports.

Reilly missed Thursday's clash with the Flames as a result of this injury, but it sounds like he's knocking on the door of a return. Should Reilly miss this contest as well, Braydon Coburn will likely remain in the lineup in his stead.