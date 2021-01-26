Reilly posted an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Canucks.

Reilly has picked up helpers in each of the last two games, giving him three in five appearances overall. The 27-year-old defenseman has struggled defensively with a minus-4 rating and only five blocked shots so far. Reilly probably isn't going to score enough to earn much interest from fantasy managers.