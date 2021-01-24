Reilly posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Reilly earned the secondary helper on Nick Paul's tally in the second period. The assist is Reilly's second through four appearances this season. The 27-year-old has added four hits, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He had 16 points in 44 appearances between the Senators and the Canadiens last year, but Reilly typically is only a low-end scorer with little else to elevate him to fantasy relevance.