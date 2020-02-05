Play

Reilly posted two power-play points and two shots on net across 20:23 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Reilly notched two points in a game for the first time since October of 2018. He's played every game since being traded from Montreal, and he's recorded six points through 12 games while averaging 19:25 per contest with the Senators.

