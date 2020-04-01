Senators' Mike Reilly: Serves as power play scorer
Reilly notched nine of his 12 points this season with the man advantage, including his lone goal before the hiatus.
Interestingly, Reilly's final two points before the hiatus came without the man advantage. But besides that, he was almost strictly a power play performer for the Senators this season. Given that his production came in just 30 games, however, he's a great option in daily leagues when you know he'll be in the Ottawa lineup.
