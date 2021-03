Reilly recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Reilly has been a pleasant surprise lately with four assists in his last six outings. The 27-year-old blueliner has collected 11 helpers, 46 shots on goal, 38 hits and 28 blocked shots through 29 contests. Despite the shortened 2020-21 campaign, he's on pace for a career high in points -- his current best output is 18 points in 57 games between the Wild and the Canadiens in 2017-18.