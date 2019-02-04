Boedker was missing from Monday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The team won't have an update on Boedker until Tuesday, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, so fantasy owners will have to take a wait and see approach for the time being. The winger missed Saturday's clash with Detroit and should probably be considered questionable at best to play versus the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.