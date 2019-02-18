Boedker (abdomen) will suit up versus the Blackhawks on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Boedker was out of action for the previous seven games due to his abdominal injury. The winger figures to slot into a bottom-six spot for now, though the potential departures of Matt Duchene and Mark Stone at the trade deadline could create an opportunity for Bodker to log some additional minutes in a more prominent role.