Scoring his first goal of the season didn't help Boedker get back on the ice, as he was a healthy scratch in his team's games against Toronto and Dallas.

It's clear that Boedker does not fit D.J. Smith's plans. If he's not in the Senators' plans for this season, there is no reason he should be in yours unless the Senators can move him by Monday's trade deadline. Even then, you'll likely be able to get him cheap.