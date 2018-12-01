Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Fuels offensive explosion
Boedker scored a goal with three assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.
All eyes were on Erik Karlsson in his return to Ottawa on Saturday, but instead it was one of the players the defenseman was traded for who stole the show. One of Boedker's helpers came on the power play, and the 28-year-old also chipped in three shots, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating. The winger had only three points (all assists) in his prior 12 games, and while he got some satisfying revenge against his former club, Boedker's three goals and 16 points in 27 games only puts him at the margins of fantasy relevance in shallower formats.
