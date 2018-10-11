Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Garners two helpers in loss

Boedker fashioned a pair of assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Wednesday's 7-4 home loss to the Flyers.

Acquired in the Erik Karlsson trade, Boedker looks comfortable in his new digs. He now has three helpers through his first four games with Ottawa, and Boedker entered this latest contest averaging 3:05 of ice time on the man advantage. The Dane may never live up to his billing as the Coyotes' first-round (eight overall) draft pick, but he still can fly down the ice and create offense with relative ease.