Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Goals hard to come by in 2018-19
Boedker has five goals and 27 points in 50 games this season.
Boedker hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 15, yet he's still been an effective player offensively thanks to his assist numbers. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Senators' forward will undoubtedly be looking to take better advantage of scoring opportunities and bump up his 7.9 shooting percentage.
