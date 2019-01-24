Boedker has five goals and 27 points in 50 games this season.

Boedker hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 15, yet he's still been an effective player offensively thanks to his assist numbers. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Senators' forward will undoubtedly be looking to take better advantage of scoring opportunities and bump up his 7.9 shooting percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories