Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Nets shorthanded goal in win
Boedker scored a shorthanded goal during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
Appearing in just his 17th game of the season, Boedker scored his second goal of the 2019-20 campaign. He's barely played for the Senators this year, which makes Boedker a non-factor in all fantasy formats.
