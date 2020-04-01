Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Played last nine games before pause
Boedker played just 20 games in 2019-20 before the hiatus, but skated in nine games in the final 2 1/2 weeks of action before the virus scare.
The reality is that Boedker is probably not going to be around when the Senators are ready to contend again, so there's little reason for Ottawa to give him a lot of time on the ice. Unless he's moved in the offseason, he's probably not worth considering in 2020-21.
