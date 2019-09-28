Boedker (hip) made his preseason debut Wednesday against Vancouver, logging three shots on goal in 10:10 of ice time.

Boedker had been sidelined with a hip-flexor injury for most of Ottawa's training camp prior to Wednesday's contest, so the Senators clearly decided to ease him in by limiting his ice time against the Canucks. The 29-year-old winger will skate in a middle-six role for Ottawa this season and should also see time on one of the team's power-play units.