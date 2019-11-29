Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Sees ice time dwindle
Boedker skated for just 6:09 in his most recent appearance against Columbus on Monday, just the sixth game he's dressed for this season.
Boedker hasn't made a dent in Ottawa's lineup and doesn't appear likely to change that anytime soon. Barring a slew of injuries that force him into the lineup, there's no need to consider him in any format.
