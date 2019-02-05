Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Sent to IR
Boedker (abdomen) is now listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The Senators announced Tuesday morning that Boedker is week-to-week with his injury, so the IR move makes sense. However, Ottawa currently only has 21 players on the active roster, so two more could be in line for a call-up ahead of Wednesday's road game against the Maple Leafs.
