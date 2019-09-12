Boedker will miss the first few days of Ottawa's training camp due to a hip-flexor injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Boedker's injury doesn't sound overly serious, but there's no reason for the veteran to exacerbate the issue by gutting it out during the Senators' first few training-camp practices. The Danish winger will set his sights on recovering in time for Ottawa's preseason opener against Toronto on Tuesday.