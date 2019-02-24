Boedker will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's home tilt against the Flames, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

With Ottawa dealing forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel already, the thought was Boedker would see more ice time, but apparently that isn't the case. The 29-year-old has just four points in his past 10 games while averaging 14:05 of ice time. Drake Batherson will likely draw into the lineup and take Boedker's place on the second power-play unit.