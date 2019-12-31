Boedker has been on the ice for Ottawa, but is nowhere near a return to action, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Garrioch also reports that Ottawa has tried to trade him but has not found a partner yet. Boedker came over in the forced trade of Mike Hoffman, which has continued to be a disaster for the Senators, as he's done next to nothing in Ottawa and carries a $4 million cap hit, making him very difficult to deal. Odds are that he'll only have value if he's traded, but it's hard to see him helping a contender if he can't crack the lineup for the Senators, who sit 14th in the Eastern Conference.