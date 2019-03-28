Boedker has not scored in his past four games and has just four points in the month of March

Boedker is actually right in line with his standard point totals for the season, but his March slump is not a positive sign given that it's also come with reduced ice time following the Senators' unloading at the trade deadline. Given that he's not producing and is a total anchor on your plus-minus numbers, it's best to look elsewhere right now.