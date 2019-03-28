Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Struggling through point drought
Boedker has not scored in his past four games and has just four points in the month of March
Boedker is actually right in line with his standard point totals for the season, but his March slump is not a positive sign given that it's also come with reduced ice time following the Senators' unloading at the trade deadline. Given that he's not producing and is a total anchor on your plus-minus numbers, it's best to look elsewhere right now.
More News
-
Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Sitting Sunday•
-
Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Back in lineup against Chicago•
-
Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Sent to IR•
-
Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Week-to-week with injury•
-
Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Absent from practice•
-
Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Goals hard to come by in 2018-19•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...