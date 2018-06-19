Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Traded to Ottawa
Boedker, Julius Bergman, and a 2020 sixth-round draft pick were traded from the Sharks to the Senators on Tuesday in exchange for Mike Hoffman, Cody Donaghy and a 2020 fifth-round draft selection, Sportsnet.ca reports.
Boedker hasn't quite lived up to his billing as the eighth overall pick in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, a 51-point output with Arizona in 2013 has represented his strongest season offensively. The Dane is a blazing fast skater and he's capable of playing either wing for the Senators, but we wouldn't expect his fantasy value to spike for the better. Ottawa ranked 25th in the league in goals per game last season, and now Boedker's moving over to a franchise that has been embroiled by a harassment scandal allegedly involving Hoffman's partner, with the issue centered around Senators captain Erik Karlsson's wife as the apparent victim.
