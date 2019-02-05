Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Week-to-week with injury
Boedker is dealing with a mid-body injury and is considered week-to-week.
The news effectively rules Boedker out for at least the next three games, though it certainly sounds like it could be longer. The Danish winger is sitting with 28 points on the year and should still be able to crack the 30-point threshold for the fourth time in his career this season. The 28-year-old will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve shortly in order to open up a roster spot for a player to be promoted from the minors.
More News
-
Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Absent from practice•
-
Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Goals hard to come by in 2018-19•
-
Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Fuels offensive explosion•
-
Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Garners two helpers in loss•
-
Senators' Mikkel Boedker: Traded to Ottawa•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Heading to Denmark for Worlds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...