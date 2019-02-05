Boedker is dealing with a mid-body injury and is considered week-to-week.

The news effectively rules Boedker out for at least the next three games, though it certainly sounds like it could be longer. The Danish winger is sitting with 28 points on the year and should still be able to crack the 30-point threshold for the fourth time in his career this season. The 28-year-old will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve shortly in order to open up a roster spot for a player to be promoted from the minors.