Senators' Morgan Klimchuk: Dealt to Ottawa
Klimchuk was traded from Toronto to Ottawa in exchange for forward Gabriel Gagne on Friday.
Klimchuck wasn't likely to get a chance in Toronto anytime soon, given that the Maple Leafs are genuine Stanley Cup contenders and the 23-year-old has struggled this year in the AHL with just 10 points in 30 games. He'll be much more likely to get a chance with rebuilding Ottawa, though his immediate future is with AHL Belleville. He's only worth a look in the deepest of dynasty leagues right now, as the Senators are nowhere near contending and can afford to be patient with him.
