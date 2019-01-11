Klimchuk was traded from Toronto to Ottawa in exchange for forward Gabriel Gagne on Friday.

Klimchuck wasn't likely to get a chance in Toronto anytime soon, given that the Maple Leafs are genuine Stanley Cup contenders and the 23-year-old has struggled this year in the AHL with just 10 points in 30 games. He'll be much more likely to get a chance with rebuilding Ottawa, though his immediate future is with AHL Belleville. He's only worth a look in the deepest of dynasty leagues right now, as the Senators are nowhere near contending and can afford to be patient with him.