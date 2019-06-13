Klimchuk signed a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Thursday.

Klimchuk was traded twice during the 2018-19 season, but was still unable to break into the NHL. The winger played for AHL Stockton, Toronto and Belleville, in which he tallied nine goals, six helpers and 33 PIM in 38 appearances. Drafted by the Flames with the 28th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old has only managed to break into one NHL game. Klimchuk will likely continue to split his time between leagues for the upcoming campaign.