Senators' Nate Thompson: Added to injured list
Thompson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The move is little more than a paper transaction, as it was done retroactively to Jan. 18 and it's been previously reported that Thompson is unlikely to return to the lineup before the All-Star break. Unless things change in the coming days, it's safe to assume that the 590-game veteran will sit until at least Jan. 30.
