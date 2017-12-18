Senators' Nate Thompson: Finds twine Saturday
Thompson scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens. He also added three hits in 13:20 of ice time.
The veteran rarely hits the scoresheet, but he's no stranger to recording hits and blocks with nine and eight, respectively, over his last five games. Limited ice time hinders his fantasy value, but Thompson has shown he can contribute defensively.
More News
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Notches assist Saturday•
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Off to strong start•
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Healthy for training camp•
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Scooped up by Ottawa•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Played through fractured ankle•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Will be available for Game 7•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...