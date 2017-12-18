Thompson scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens. He also added three hits in 13:20 of ice time.

The veteran rarely hits the scoresheet, but he's no stranger to recording hits and blocks with nine and eight, respectively, over his last five games. Limited ice time hinders his fantasy value, but Thompson has shown he can contribute defensively.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories