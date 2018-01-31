Thompson (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Ducks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Thompson last dressed for the Senators on Jan. 18 against the Blues, after which he went back on injured reserve due to a lower-body ailment. In total, he has played just one of the team's last nine games due to injury. That could finally come to an end Thursday against the Ducks, though his activation from injured reserve would be required beforehand.