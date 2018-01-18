Senators' Nate Thompson: Healthy again
Thompson (lower body) is ready to return for Thursday's home clash with the Blues.
One of Ottawa's more dependable penalty killers, Thompson should be ready to reprise his role on the bottom six. However, fantasy owners probably won't flinch at this news since the Alaska-born pivot has eclipsed the 25-point mark just once in his 10-year career.
