Thompson saw 14:41 of ice time against the Ducks on Thursday, over two minutes above his season average.

Thompson's additional minutes likely had more to do with the bevy of injuries affecting the Senators right now, than anything he in particular has done this season. The center also registered just one shot on goal, three hits and a minus-1 rating Thursday. Even with a consistent role in the lineup, the Anchorage, Alaska native won't offer much in terms of fantasy value given his limited offensive production (11 points in 41 games).