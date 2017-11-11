Senators' Nate Thompson: Notches assist Saturday
Thompson tallied an assist during Saturday's 4-3 triumph over the Avalanche.
The apple gives him three goals and six points in 16 games which is exceedingly higher than his career average -- but then again, so is his current 25 percent shooting rate. The sixth-round pick of the Boston Bruins in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft is trusted by head coach Guy Boucher so he's likely to get regular ice time, but there just isn't enough opportunity to give him much fantasy value outside of the deepest of leagues even with such a hot start.
More News
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Off to strong start•
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Healthy for training camp•
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Scooped up by Ottawa•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Played through fractured ankle•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: Will be available for Game 7•
-
Ducks' Nate Thompson: No lock to play Game 7•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...