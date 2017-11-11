Thompson tallied an assist during Saturday's 4-3 triumph over the Avalanche.

The apple gives him three goals and six points in 16 games which is exceedingly higher than his career average -- but then again, so is his current 25 percent shooting rate. The sixth-round pick of the Boston Bruins in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft is trusted by head coach Guy Boucher so he's likely to get regular ice time, but there just isn't enough opportunity to give him much fantasy value outside of the deepest of leagues even with such a hot start.