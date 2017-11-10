Senators' Nate Thompson: Off to strong start
Thompson has notched three goals and a pair of assists in his first 14 appearances of the season.
Thompson has just one 20-plus point campaign in his career and is on pace for a second. The center is managing to produce offensively despite not logging any significant time on the power play -- although he is averaging 2:23 of ice time shorthanded.
