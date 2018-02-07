Senators' Nate Thompson: Out again Thursday
Thompson (lower body) will not play in Thursday's game against the Predators, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.
Thompson will miss his second straight matchup because of the ailment. He's now skipped 10 games in just over a month because of lower-body issues, suggesting there may be something nagging that the winger can't shake. His next opportunity to dress arrives Saturday against the Maple Leafs, while Mark Stone (knee) could rejoin the lineup in his place Thursday.
