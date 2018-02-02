Play

Thompson (lower body) is in the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Ducks.

Thompson will return to a bottom-six role Thursday, skating with Magnus Paajarvi and Alex Burrows on the Senators' fourth line. The veteran pivot has only totaled four goals and 11 points in 40 games this campaign, so he isn't worth owning in all but the deepest of season-long formats.

