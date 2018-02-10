Thompson (lower body) won't be available for Saturday's game against Toronto, NHL.com's Craig Medaglia reports.

Thompson's absence will continue to test the Senators' depth up front, but it shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as the veteran pivot has only totaled four goals and 11 points in 43 contests this campaign. He'll hope to overcome his lower-body ailment in time for Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh.

