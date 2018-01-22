Senators' Nate Thompson: Ruled out for next three games
Thompson (lower body) is unlikely to be available prior to the NHL All-Star break, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Thompson did attempt to return to action against the Blues on Thursday, but exited the game early after logging just 7:43 of ice time and accruing a minus-1 rating. It seems the team will take a more cautious approach moving forward and will sit the center for the next three games. The Alaska native's next shot to suit up with be Jan. 30 versus Carolina.
