Senators' Nate Thompson: Ruled out Saturday
Thompson (lower body) will not play in Saturday's game against the Lightning, Brent Wallace of TSN Ottawa reports.
Thompson suffered the lower-body injury during Friday's game against the Sharks, so it shouldn't be very surprising that he's unable to make the quick turnaround for Saturday's tilt. His next opportunity to rejoin the action arrives Tuesday against the Blackhawks, while Colin White was recalled from AHL Belleville, presumably to replace him in the lineup.
