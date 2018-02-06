Senators' Nate Thompson: Sitting out Tuesday
Thompson will be absent from Tuesday evening's contest against New Jersey due to a lower-body injury, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.
Thompson has been battling this LBI since the start of the new year, having already missed eight games in 2018 as a result of it, so it remains to be seen how long it will keep him sidelined this time as he tries to finally get it under control. With several members of Ottawa's forward corps joining the walking wounded Tuesday, the team will employ a recall ahead of the game Tuesday night.
More News
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Logs big minutes in return•
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Ready to return Thursday•
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Game-time call Thursday•
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Added to injured list•
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Ruled out for next three games•
-
Senators' Nate Thompson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...