Thompson will be absent from Tuesday evening's contest against New Jersey due to a lower-body injury, Brent Wallace of TSN reports.

Thompson has been battling this LBI since the start of the new year, having already missed eight games in 2018 as a result of it, so it remains to be seen how long it will keep him sidelined this time as he tries to finally get it under control. With several members of Ottawa's forward corps joining the walking wounded Tuesday, the team will employ a recall ahead of the game Tuesday night.