Thompson (lower body) won't suit up against the Penguins on Tuesday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Thompson has played in just four of the Sens' previous 15 outings due to various maladies. With the team dealing with a bevy of injuries, several players have gotten chances in the lineup, including Chris DiDomenico and Magnus Paajarvi -- both of whom could find themselve relegated to an observing roll once Thompson is given the green light to return.