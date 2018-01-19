Senators' Nate Thompson: Won't play Saturday
Thompson (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, TSN 1200 reports.
Thompson departed Thursday's game against the Blues due to the lower-body ailment, leaving the team shorthanded up front heading into Saturday's affair. More information could surface in the coming days to provide a timetable for his return, but he should be considered day-to-day until then. Given the lack of forwards available for Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising if the Senators reach into the AHL ranks for additional depth.Thompson's next opportunity to return arrives Monday against the Wild.
