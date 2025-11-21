Senators' Nick Cousins: Earns 200th career point with goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cousins scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Cousins has two goals over his last five games. This tally was the 200th point of his career, a milestone he reached in his 662nd game. The 32-year-old forward has moved around the lineup at times this year but is firmly in a bottom-six role for now. He's at four goals, one assist, 14 shots on net, 40 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 20 appearances in 2025-26.
