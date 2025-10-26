Cousins scored a goal, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Capitals.

Cousins was listed on the top line at even strength, but he saw just 14:22 of ice time. The 32-year-old won't be confused with a genuine top-line player -- he's a bottom-six agitator who plays a heavy game. He's picked up two points, seven shots on net, 18 hits and six PIM through nine appearances this season.