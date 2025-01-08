Cousins logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Cousins snapped a four-game slump with the helper. The 31-year-old forward was moderately productive with seven points over 13 outings in December while filling a third-line role. He's up to 12 points, 52 shots on net, 64 hits and 25 PIM through 37 appearances, and he should continue to offer depth scoring and a bit of agitation in a bottom-six spot.
