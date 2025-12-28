Cousins scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Cousins has two goals over his last six games. While he's chipped in semi-regularly, his fourth-line role makes him a no-go in standard fantasy formats. Cousins is at six goals, three assists, 29 shots on net, 78 hits and 33 PIM over 36 appearances this season, and his 20.7 shooting percentage is bound to regress eventually.