Cousins (knee) is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia on Wednesday.

That would keep Cousins out of the lineup until at least mid-March. He has five goals, 13 points, 39 PIM and 80 hits in 47 appearances in 2024-25. When Cousins is healthy, he typically serves in a bottom-six capacity.