Cousins (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's game against the Flyers.

Cousins sustained an upper-body injury during the Senators' Nov. 10 matchup against the Capitals, and the team indicated afterward that the 33-year-old was expected to miss approximately a week to 10 days. He hasn't yet reached the 10-day mark, and he's slated to miss another game Thursday. It's not yet clear whether the Senators expect Cousins to return in the next few days, but Sammy Blais should continue to see time in the lineup against Philadelphia.