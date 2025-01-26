Cousins won't complete Saturday's game against Toronto because of a lower-body injury, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Cousins entered the night with five goals, 13 points, 39 PIM and 80 hits in 46 appearances in 2024-25. Ottawa was already missing forwards Noah Gregor (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body) and Cole Reinhardt (upper body), so the Senators will likely need to summon a player from the minors if Cousins can't play Sunday versus Utah.